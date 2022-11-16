Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

