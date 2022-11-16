Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 270,000 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAXXR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAXXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

8i Acquisition 2 Price Performance

Shares of 8i Acquisition 2 stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,488. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

