Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 8.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 11,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 740,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $534.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.45 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yatsen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 482.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 114.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 108,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

