Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 8.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 11,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 740,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Yatsen Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $534.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.45 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.