Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stake Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.78% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,125. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $85.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

