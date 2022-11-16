Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0212 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $286.66 million and $29.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00572378 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.38 or 0.29816737 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,832,933,278 coins and its circulating supply is 13,541,466,125 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.
