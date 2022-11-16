ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.52

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 300071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.