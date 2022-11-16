ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.52

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 300071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

