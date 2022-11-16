Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $94.03. The company had a trading volume of 350,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

