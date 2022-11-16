Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $234,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $239.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

