Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,272 shares of company stock worth $9,598,751. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.95 on Wednesday, reaching $412.53. 17,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,666. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $695.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.