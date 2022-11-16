Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $896,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.08.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

