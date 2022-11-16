Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $295.34. 9,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $309.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.