Zullo Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $227.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

