Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 16,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,769. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.