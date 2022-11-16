Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 306 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

KO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. 353,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

