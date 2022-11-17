11,247 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. General Motors comprises 1.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 364,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249,248. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

