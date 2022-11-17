11,251 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 16,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

