12,098 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,635,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

