13,645 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $268.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

