16,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75.

