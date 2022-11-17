170,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares comprises 2.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 335,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,191. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.