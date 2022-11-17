1peco Price Hits $0.98 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One 1peco token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005879 BTC on exchanges. 1peco has a market cap of $147.20 million and $916.27 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

