30,289 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,394,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 146,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 25,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,625. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

