4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on 4Front Ventures in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

FFNTF stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

