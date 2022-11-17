4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on 4Front Ventures in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
FFNTF stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.19.
About 4Front Ventures
4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4Front Ventures (FFNTF)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.