50,496 Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Purchased by KerberRose Wealth Management LLC

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 10,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,632. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

