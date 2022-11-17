5,077 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by KerberRose Wealth Management LLC

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

