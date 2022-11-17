51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.73. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

