51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.73. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
