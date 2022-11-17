6,529 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by KerberRose Wealth Management LLC

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 633,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,545. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.