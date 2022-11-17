88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 43,447,588 shares.
88 Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company has a market cap of £93.70 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.
About 88 Energy
88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.
