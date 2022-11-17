98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Read More

