Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($36.08) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Aareal Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ETR ARL traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €33.02 ($34.04). The company had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €22.50 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €33.18 ($34.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.63.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
