Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($36.08) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ETR ARL traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €33.02 ($34.04). The company had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €22.50 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €33.18 ($34.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.63.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.