ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Boosted by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

