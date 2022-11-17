AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ABCL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 19,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of -0.54. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

