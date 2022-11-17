ABCMETA (META) Trading 25.2% Lower This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $75.69 million and approximately $22,012.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,885.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021576 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00236951 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00080403 USD and is down -8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,475.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

