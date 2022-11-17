ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $584,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

