Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.63

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 3589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a market cap of C$26.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

