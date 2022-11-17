Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Accell Group Stock Performance
Accell Group stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. Accell Group has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $67.05.
About Accell Group
