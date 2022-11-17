Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,607,000 after acquiring an additional 325,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.5 %

ACN traded down $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $287.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,587. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.