Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 21,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

