Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.52% of Adobe worth $887,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $339.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,437. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

