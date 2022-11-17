Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Hits $733,702.86

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00008413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and approximately $733,702.86 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,954 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

