Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.80.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

