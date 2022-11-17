Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.88.

Shares of AAP traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.39. 13,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.80. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

