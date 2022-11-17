AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,738. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

