AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $31.79. 19 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

