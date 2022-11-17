AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

