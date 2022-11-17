Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $1,804,971.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEHR opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

