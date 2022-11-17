Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $1,804,971.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AEHR opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.64.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.