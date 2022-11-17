Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.04. 11,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,986,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at $15,748,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,706 shares of company stock worth $4,237,832. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 48.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,707,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

