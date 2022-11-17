Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) received a $66.00 price target from equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.42.

Aflac stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

