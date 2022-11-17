Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

