Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance
AFGVF stock opened at 2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.98. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of 2.85 and a 12-month high of 2.95.
About Agfa-Gevaert
